It was an epic evening on Thursday as singer Elijah Kitaka organised a listening party for his fan at Hub Hotel in Bugoloobi for his latest EP, “Bedroom Essentials.

With mixes from Selector Jay setting the mood for fans and guests who had arrived in big numbers, the main man of the day hit the stage at exactly 9pm to thunderous cheers from the audience.

It was not long as fans joined Kitaka as they sang along his Gimme Love, Control, Ndi Wuwo, Tippy Toe, Tutu Mama that he sang with Vinka and Weather for Two.

It was heartfelt emotions at play as the fans could not help cheering up Kitaka.

Elijah crowned his performance with a rendition of the Nothing remix, featuring Wonder Jr, The Mith, Kohen Jaycee, and Timothy Code that never left the audience on its seats at the Bugoloobi hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other guests in the audience to grace Kitaka’s listening party included fellow artistes Azawi, Vinka, Zafaran, The Mith, Joshua Baraka, Kataleya, Kandle, A Pass, and Vyper Ranking that added colour to the evening that left many yearning for more.

Kitaka kick started his career as a drummer and has since performed at Roast & Rhyme in Kampala, the Angala Festival in Tanzania, VISA4Music in Morocco and Amani Studio Festival in Goma, DRC alongside musicians Maurice Kirya, Kaz Kasozi & LimitX. Being a lyricist, Kitaka has an album to his name titled “Son of Kaloli”.

In March this year, he became the first male artist to be signed by Swangz Avenue.

His first project under Swangz Avenue was titled “Nothing” which was written and produced by him and the magic in the video done by Marvin Musoke.

His talent and music reflect not only his rooted humble personality but also his artistic abilities to transcend the expected.