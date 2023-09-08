Despite a comfortable win against Niger, Uganda missed out on qualifying for the Africa Nations Cup finals for the second successive time .

Two first half goals from Aziz Kayondo ensured Uganda was in the driving seat in a game played in Morocco on Thursday night and waited for the result from Algeria whereas the hosts played Tanzania.

Coming into the game, Uganda needed not only a win against Niger but also pray for a loss for Tanzania away to Algeria to ensure they qualify as the second best team in the group.

Having handled their part, the Cranes prayed for Algeria, the strongest team in the group and table leaders to do the necessary but this never came to pass.

Algeria was held to a goalless draw by the Tanzanians in a game played in Algiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two results meant that Algeria on 16 points from six games finished top of the table while Tanzania on eight points finished second, above Uganda who finished third with a pointless.

The development means Uganda failed to qualify for a second successive time for the AFCON finals but they will have themselves to blame after failing to beat Niger at home when the Le Mena held Cranes to a one all draw at Kitende in June last year.

Uganda will now have to go back to the drawing board to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that begin in November.

Uganda was drawn in group G where they will renew acquaintances with the Desert Foxes from Algeria.

The Cranes will also vie for the top position in the group against Guinea, Mozambique, Botswana and Somalia in a bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup to be jointly hosted by 16 cities in three North American countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.