By James Kassaga Arinaitwe

In today’s rapidly evolving world, digital transformation has become the linchpin of progress, and Uganda’s commitment to harnessing technology for economic development is both visionary and imperative.

The recent launch of the digital transformation roadmap by the government of Uganda in partnership with UNDP marks a significant stride towards realizing a technologically advanced nation by 2040.

As we embark on this transformative journey, it’s crucial to recognize the pivotal role that social impact enterprises and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can play in extending digital connectivity and learning to every corner of our rural communities particularly to our youth and children who are Uganda’s demographic dividend.

Uganda hosts the youngest population in the world with 78% of the 45 million people under 30, and a median age of 15.7, whilst 73.8% living in rural communities.

At the heart of Uganda’s beautiful natural landscapes lies countless rural communities where access to quality education and particularly digital education remains a huge challenge.

To be sure, over the past decade the government has put lots of effort into industrialization, infrastructure, agricultural development, the service and ICT sectors to name a few.

A lot is also being done in rural electrification, digital connectivity to ensure these rapidly evolving rural communities with high population growth are not left behind.

However, all these efforts seem to be a drop in the bucket considering that two million babies are added to the population every single year.

This challenge of the rural growing young demographic was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown that kept millions of school going children out of school.

Today in highly populated areas such as the Busoga sub-region it’s very common to find over 200 children in primary one and two classes, with teachers struggling to meet their learning needs yet the national average is projected at one teacher to 54 learners.

Compounding this challenge is the continued rural urban digital divide that has left millions of our people including the majority of rural public primary school teachers behind the digital advancements of our time.

In layman terms, I can equate to a tale of two countries. Let me explain. I recently attended an end of term exhibition at an international school in Kampala.

The event was organized by teachers and students from kindergarten all the way to high school. To say, it was colorful and awe inspiring is an understatement.

Children as little as 5-15 years old recited poems, read speeches and had debates on issues such as gender equity, climate change, racism and classism to name a few.

Their critical thinking, issue articulation, speech and communication, and confidence put some of the young graduates I’ve met in this country to shame.

Mind you these were all Ugandan children from middle to high income class families, peppered with a few internationals from neighboring countries such as Eritrea, Ethiopia, and some west African countries such as Ghana.

The shocker was when a group of 13-15 year-olds ended the exhibition with a debate on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is redefining social and economic life as we know it today. These teenagers had stellar, well researched, well thought out and mature arguments and rebuttals on the pros and cons of AI, that I was left wishing that this was a TV show and our parliamentarians and policy makers had tuned in.

As I drove away that Thursday afternoon, I couldn’t help but reflect on the huge educational but more importantly digital divide that we face between our rural and urban learners. To reiterate, it’s indeed a tale of two worlds.

The most lingering questions in the head of a social entrepreneur as myself was, how will we as a nation ever bridge this gap? How is this good for the social economic transformation agenda of our leaders?

The short answer, no great and impactful and life changing work is done alone.

This is where impact driven social enterprises, partnering with government and the private sector step in.

Armed with a deep-rooted knowledge of challenges in these communities, and commitment to bridge the educational divide, organizations such as the one we founded almost 8 years ago, and many others such as the many in the Regional Educational Learning Initiative(RELI) are uniquely positioned to amplify the impact of digital transformation.

By deploying passionate and dedicated young graduates to teach and mentor children in remote schools and communities, while continuously improving teacher professional development approaches and innovations, these enterprises can facilitate integration of digital learning technologies into classrooms, fostering an environment of blended learning where students not only learn from their teacher, and textbooks but also equip teachers with knowledge, skills and mindset to leverage education tech to accelerate learning.

To achieve this, there must be a well orchestrated and intentional collaborative plan between government, social enterprises, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as the Airtels and MTNs or Roke Telecoms of the world, if this is to yield transformational results in the next five-ten years.

ISPs, armed with connectivity solutions, can pave the way for digital learning to transcend geographical barriers. With the government enabling faster and rural electrification, high-speed internet access can serve as a conduit for global knowledge, ICT skills development, opening doors to online educational resources, interactive learning platforms, and global connectivity.

By working hand in hand with social enterprises, ISPs can help deliver digital learning experiences that nurture innovation, critical thinking, and 21st-century skills among youth and children in rural schools and communities left out by the digital revolution.

The focus of the digital transformation agenda should be on underserved areas. Investing in the digital infrastructure for rural schools and communities, particularly at rural sub counties and parishes, and providing subsidies and credits to schools and teachers to reduce internet costs, can be pivotal steps to get us there in a systematic way.

Finally, it’s the role of the government, first to appraise all for profit and not-for-profit social enterprises and partner only with those doing truly impactful and supportive work to this digital transformation agenda.

These vetted enterprises can then be supported through policy frameworks, such as tax exemptions, subsidies on the cost of internet in collaboration with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), and nationally recognized for their role improving educational outcomes and extending digital transformation to very underserved communities.

I am inspired by the immense potential this synergy holds. Imagine a simulated reality classroom where students are able to learn alongside their counterparts in China, Japan, India, US, or South Africa through virtual field trips, explore scientific phenomena through interactive simulations, learn new languages, and collaborate with peers on projects in real time.

This is the future we can envision together when government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) partner with social enterprises, and ISPs united under a common vision of equitable and impactful digital education and social economic development for all.

Together, we can reshape Uganda’s and indeed Africa’s educational landscape, ensuring that no child is left behind in this era of digital revolution by embracing the power of strong and strategic partnerships and justice focused digital innovations that enable safe and digital learning opportunities to all children in every corner of Uganda,

Finally, this would foster a generation of digitally competent teachers and learners ready to thrive in a fast evolving digital age.

“The time is always right to do what is right” Dr. Martin Luther King. May we all do what’s right for the socioeconomic transformation of Uganda for current and future generations.

James Kassaga Arinaitwe MPH/MA is the Executive Director Teach For Uganda

Tweets him at @Kassaga4UG