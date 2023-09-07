In a powerful address at the 2nd Annual African Marketing Confederation Conference 2023 (#AMC2023), Joseph Kigozi, the Deputy Group CEO of Next Media, highlighted media and technology’s pivotal role in the ever-evolving marketing communications landscape.

Themed “Africa’s $3.4 trillion Economy: Opportunities for Marketers,” the conference aimed to shed light on the immense potential of Africa’s expansive market. With a population surpassing 1.3 billion people and abundant natural resources, Africa presents an alluring prospect for marketers searching for new avenues for growth and expansion.

Attendees were treated to a lineup of keynote speeches, interactive sessions, and panel discussions designed to provide valuable insights and tools for navigating the complex African market.

Joseph Kigozi, during his panel discussion, emphasized the transformative impact of media and its intertwined relationship with marketing. “The media plays a key role in positioning brands,” he asserted, “Therefore, marrying technology and marketing is crucial.”

In an era where consumer behaviors are rapidly evolving, understanding the nuances of audience preferences is paramount. It’s a recognition that Next Media has embraced wholeheartedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr.Kigozi continued, “We understand that digital evolution is critical to the advancement of media in our contribution to marketing. That’s why we have specialized products like Next Wowzi for the digital influencer community.”

This adaptive approach has driven Next Media to develop cutting-edge tools and solutions tailored to meet the diverse demands of their viewership, the latest being Next Wowzi, an influencer management platform set to create over 1.5 million jobs for Ugandans.

Other speakers of the day included Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson, the Pro Vice-Chancellor at Ghana Communication Technology University, the President of the Africa Marketing Confederation Helen McIntee, Nondumiso Mabece, the head of consumer marketing and PR at Multichoice Africa Holdings, and Philbert Julai Mdindi, the head of marketing at Nation Media Group.