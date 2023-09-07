In a year that NBS Sport has been on the market, the team behind the scenes has been hard at work, listening to the voices that matter most—the viewers.

They this week unveiled a series of exciting changes to the programming, all inspired by customer insights.

According to Ngobi Nicholas, the NBS Sport Brand Manager, NBS Sport switched programming to deliver better quality programming to their viewers, who have made NBS Sport Uganda’s number 1 Sports Channel.

“The changes have been driven by a deep understanding of what the audience truly wants, and we couldn’t have done it without their valuable input,” Ngobi stated.

One of the most noticeable changes is the introduction of new faces to the NBS Sport family. These fresh additions bring diverse experiences and perspectives to the channel, enriching the content delivered to the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hakeem Kazibwe, for instance, will host “Muntabwe,” a show airing at 8:00 am that promises to provide a deeper insight into Ugandan sports.

Adjustments made include; “Premier Sport,” the news segment, has moved from 7:30 pm to 6:30 am, ensuring viewers start their day informed.

“Sport this Evening” will now be at 7:30 pm, giving the audience the perfect way to unwind after a long day.

Sunday nights will never be the same, with “Press Box” now airing at 8:00 pm.

Viewers can tune in to “Lunchtime Sports” for the lunchtime sports fix at 1:00 pm.

“Beats and Balls” will kick off the evening at 5:00 pm.

Get ready for “Tee Off” at 10:00 pm on Tuesdays and “Soccer Lounge” at 10:00 pm on Thursdays.

Don’t forget to catch “Wakiso TV” at 10:30 pm for exciting sports updates.

Night owls can enjoy “Virtual Sports” at 12:00 am.

New shows include; “Endiba Yaffe” at 6:30 pm, offering a unique take on sports discussions.

Challenge your sports knowledge with “Brain Buster Bwongo” at 9:30 pm.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at favorite sports with “Inside Sports” at 10:00 pm.