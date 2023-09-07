Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has called for action to implement the policy shift on over-reliance on biomass as a source of energy.

He cited Global Forest Watch statistics indicating that 13% of the world’s forest cover was lost over the last two decades without any mitigation measures.

Lukwago observed that this trend could erode the progress made so far.

Lukwago made these remarks while attending the Executive Committee meeting of the Covenant of Mayors in Sub-Saharan Africa (Com SSA) Regional Mayors Forum (RMF) of Governors and Mayors.

This forum consisted of representatives from 350 cities in Sub-Saharan Africa, who jointly developed a Declaration at the Africa Climate Summit and Africa Climate Week 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya.

During the meeting, Lukwago provided an overview of partner states’ commitment to sustainability ambitions, such as the Paris Agreement, Sustainable Development Goals, and COP27.

He expressed regret that many partner states have done little or nothing in respect to these commitments over the last decade.

Lukwago specifically cited the case of Uganda, which is currently undertaking oil exploration and EACOP pipeline construction with little regard for climate change and the concerns raised by environmentalists regarding the adverse effects on the ecosystem.

He called for a declaration to hold partner states accountable for their commitment to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to green energy.

He also urged them to make a statement on the EACOP Project, considering its economic benefits.

The European Union (EU) made an initial funding commitment of USD 20 million towards priority areas of (Com SSA) Cities during the meeting.

The EU representative called on members to pitch for the funding to implement their local city’s priorities.

Kampala City’s priorities include: implementing the new policy direction of converting waste to energy, creating employment opportunities in the green and blue economy for the youth, shifting households away from biomass as a source of energy (as statistics show 93% of households in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area rely on biomass), greening the city by increasing tree density, and improving air quality.

On Thursday, Lukwago will join a panel discussion at a High-Level Side Event titled “Pledging to Implementation: Elimination of Open Waste Burning in Africa.”

This event aims to raise awareness and showcase practices of partners of the multi-stakeholder partnership launched at COP 27 to eliminate open waste burning.