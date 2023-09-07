The Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula IV has named his choice of a queen and wife to be today. The Inhebantu (Queen) has been revealed as Jovia Mutesi.

The announcement was made by the Busoga kingdom Dr. Joseph Muvawala at a press conference.

The news has been received with a lot of excitement among the Kingdom’s subjects who have speculated for years on who the young King William Gabula would marry.

Details about the wife to be and wedding dates are yet to be availed.

More details to follow