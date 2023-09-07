Dr. Kiza Besigye, the former president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has embarked on a regional mobilization campaign aimed at rallying party leaders for the upcoming National Delegates Conference scheduled for this month.

The campaign kick-started in Fort Portal City, where Dr Besigye engaged with FDC leaders from the Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions, expressing concerns about the recent party elections and the divisions plaguing the party.

During the gathering held at the Whispering Palm Gardens in Fort Portal City, Dr. Besigye was joined by the current party leadership from the districts within the Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions, along with other staunch party supporters.

The primary objective of this engagement was to galvanize support for the National Delegates Conference, which is set to take place on the 19th of this month.

Dr. Besigye emphasized the significance of the National Delegates Conference, stating,

“It’s the National Delegates Conference that has the mandate to elect new leaders, as per the invitation of the party chairperson. Any other activities should be considered illegal.”

Simultaneously, in another part of the city, the Najjanankumbi faction of the FDC was conducting a swearing-in ceremony for their elected leaders, showcasing the existing divide within the party.

Meanwhile, in Kampala, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) expressed deep concern over the ongoing discord within the Forum for Democratic Change, which has led to factionalism within the party. The PPP sees this internal strife as a significant threat to unity among opposition parties.

Sadam Gayira, the Acting Chairman of the People’s Progressive Party, stated,

“We condemn the ongoing bickering in the Forum for Democratic Change, which has resulted in factional divisions. This threatens the unity of the opposition.”

In response to the situation, the PPP has taken the initiative to write to FDC party leaders, urging them to consider dialogue and mediation through neutral channels. Their hope is to foster reconciliation and collaboration among the various factions within the party.

As the FDC faces internal challenges and divisions, Dr Kiza Besigye’s mobilization efforts take centre stage as an attempt to unite the party ahead of the critical National Delegates Conference, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the party’s future leadership and direction.