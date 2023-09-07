1MT Nation (1MTN), an Estonian company developing high-quality nature-based carbon removal projects, with a mission of restoring 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of degraded land in Africa by 2030 by planting native or naturalized bamboo species has secured 1000 acres of degraded land in Northern Uganda.

1MT Nation stands for one million tonne nation, a name which encompasses both the aim to successfully execute projects that remove at least 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and the focus on effectively mitigating climate change and ensuring a strong social impact (ie nation) in regions where operations are carried out.

The company recently signed a lease contract for 30 years with a landowner in Northern Uganda to plant bamboo on a degraded land that has been deforested for over a decade.

“Planting bamboo on idle or degraded land helps to restore the land, revive the ecosystem, create a passive income for landowners, and support local communities through our Foundation,” said Kaspar Jogeva, the Chief Operating Officer of 1MT Nation.

He highlighted the academic research based on the largest afforestation program in the world called Green for Grain. The paper concluded that with afforestation it’s possible to not only turn around precipitation reduction but increase it over 50%. “We would be happy to at least stop the trend of declining rainfall. But of course, if we could even turn this around – this would be the ultimate success,” he added. Planting bamboo also reduces soil erosion, retains moisture, and enriches the soil for the future crops to be cultivated after the lifecycle of bamboo plantation.

1MTN is partnering with landowners for leasehold and freehold lands. To qualify for the project, the land must be titled and registered in the Uganda Land Registry. The land must have been deforested for at least the past 10 years and has digitized coordinates. Landowners must have legal rights to use the land for the next 30 years or more, and the land must be larger than 620 acres.

1MT Nation OÜ (1MTN) is a revolutionary developer of nature-based and high-value carbon removal projects in Africa with a mission to restore degraded land by planting bamboo, create thousands of job opportunities, support local communities, and provide nature-based carbon dioxide removal credits to large corporations.

1MTN was established by Anete Garoza, a respected climate lawyer and Kristjan Raude, a long-time angel investor and an impact entrepreneur. 1MT Nation’s aim in Africa is to create a bridge between Africa and carbon markets and to combat the catastrophic consequences of climate change. 1MTN is headquartered in Tallinn, with offices in Kampala and Nairobi.