The National Resistance Movement (NRM) spokesperson Emmanuel Dombo has said that the party is using the country tour by the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) to identify the strengths of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Dombo made the remarks while speaking on NBS TV Morning Breeze show on Tuesday.

“As Bobi Wine moves around, this gives us an opportunity to notice those who are close to him, and the movers in the areas he has been to. These will become a target for convincing by many political parties,” Dombo said.

“He has moved around the country and he is predictable, you can tell where his strength is. As a party, we shall see how to counter,” he added.

However, Dombo was quick to note that there is nothing new that Bobi Wine’s tour has produced as his strength remains in mobilising masses to turn up as he drives through.

“The only thing the media is talking about Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi’s countrywide tour is the crowds. If he had been stopped by security, he would be talking about Human Rights,” he said.

“Bobi Wine is a celebrity. Tomorrow, if Kizza Besigye goes to those areas he has been, the same people will turn up,” he added.

Dombo said that right now, the country is enjoying Bobi Wine but when he finishes, other politicians will also follow so “that we can build the democracy we need in Uganda.

A Social Researcher, Yusuf Sserunkuma said he was excited to see for the first time, an opposition politician go around the country un-interupted.

“For the first time in our politics, we are seeing a leader of the opposition going around the country mobilizing without being interrupted. I think Museveni and his old guard are now giving it to the new guard.”

He however urged that his excitement is limited to when Bobi Wine eventually starts touring Buganda.

“I am very anxious to see what happens when Bobi Wine’s countrywide tour gets to Buganda. I am excited to see how it is going to happen. Before we celebrate the birth of democratic freedom, I am waiting to see how he will be treated in Kampala.”