Preparations have gathered momentum ahead of this week’s much-anticipated Uganda Medical Expo at UMA Show Grounds, Lugogo.

The three day event which will open its doors on Thursday and close on September 9, is expected to bridge the gap between healthcare industry’s experts and consumers.

Speaking to journalists at Nalya Children’s Clinic, the expo chief organiser, Dr Daniel Tumwiine, highlighted that the event promises to be a hub for innovation, networking, and knowledge-sharing for healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts alike.

“This event serves as a cornerstone in our broader health literacy campaign, dedicated to enlightening the masses and fostering awareness regarding the myriad medical conditions and services accessible within our nation,” Tumwiine said.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, more than 50 eminent and diverse healthcare professionals, 40 reputable hospitals, and healthcare institutions have been confirmed to grace the expo.

Furthermore, over 100 health products and service exhibitors will be present during the expo.

According to Tumwiine, beyond networking, the expo shall also offer a platform to share information about common health problems, through a series of symposiums led by renowned doctors during the three days.

Accordingly, the discussions will cover the latest advancements in medical technology, patient care, and healthcare management, among others.

“It is an event where we want to gather as much information as we can about what medical services we have in our community…for example, on Saturday we have a symposium on cancer because we know the Uganda Cancer Institute is coming. So, we will have forexample, cancer survivors and cancer experts. We will also have a child health session, women health session.” Tumwiine said.

There will also be a free screening of common health conditions such as diabetes and their complications, stroke, heart health, eye and ear pathology, hypertension, mental health, nutrition and child among others.

Organised by MedXpo Africa, in partnership with a number of health organisations, the expo will be the first of its kind in Kampala. Entrance will be Shs5,000 per day.