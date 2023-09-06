Parliament has directed the minister of security, defence and one of internal affairs to come and explain to the country on the state on national security in the wake of improvised explosive devices, bombs and the terror alert.

This after members demanded to know the security measures put in place to curb the insecurity.

In the plenary sitting today, legislators expressed concern over the current wave of insecurity caused by improvised bombs that have caused fear in the public.

The MPs asked why up to today not any minister has cleared the air to the public arguing that they are only hearing hearsay and not any guidelines have been issued upto today.

Speaker Anita said, “We can no longer get statements from Enanga alone, where are the ministers?”

Leader of opposition Mathias Mpuuga wondered, “Is government sleeping? What have they come to do if they can not brief parliament?”

Some legislators however questioned the motive of those planting bombs wondering whether its not an effort by government to curtail the ongoing political mobilisation.

To some government needs to wash its hands clean on the improvised explosives.

Ssemujju “Pecos Kuteesa in his book the unfinished revolution, he revealed how they used to throw bombs in Kampala to make it unstable. Wouldn’t it be right for the same generals to come out now that they are in power to tell us if they are not the ones? Have they abandoned the bad manners?”

Ebwaru noted, “l am saying this with a heavy heart, but whenever political activities begin, planted bombs also resume.”

Third deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama told Mps that the Minister needed permission from the president. This was however trashed.

This prompted the speaker to direct the ministers of security, defence and internal affairs respectively to explain to parliament tomorrow the guidelines put in place to secure Ugandans and their property and the intention of those trying to jeopardise security.