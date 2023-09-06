In a heartwarming display of compassion and commitment to the community, a team of Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) surgeons from the Busoga Health Forum have extended a lifeline to the underprivileged residents of Busoga.

Led by Dr. Bisso, an ENT specialist at Mulago National Referral Hospital and Team Leader, this noble initiative has not only filled a significant healthcare void but has also instilled a sense of hope and well-being throughout the region.

The initiative, which has been ongoing for the past two years, involves monthly ENT Pro Bono outreach programs at Mafubira Health Center II in Jinja City. Beyond addressing crucial healthcare needs, it has become a beacon of transformation and community empowerment.

Dr. Fred Biiso, the driving force behind this remarkable endeavor, spoke passionately about the importance of professional healthcare access.

“Due to limited access to professional health care, communities often resort to self-medication and seek help from shrines for emergency care,” Dr. Biiso cautioned, emphasizing the need for people to consult professionals for proper medical treatment.

The Busoga Health Forum, a collaborative platform that unites professionals, opinion leaders, and stakeholders, has a mission to use evidence-based approaches to advocate for better health for all members of the Busoga community, from children to adults.

During their monthly ENT drives at Mafubira Health Centre II, the team discovered that many patients were concealing ENT-related issues due to limited access to professional healthcare. In desperate situations, individuals turned to self-medication or unqualified sources for help.

In response to this pressing need, the Busoga Health Forum is not only providing ENT consultation and treatment but is also actively working to train and equip more ENT specialists.

This includes offering refresher training and providing essential ENT tools to ensure that residents don’t have to travel to distant facilities like Mulago or Mbale to access quality healthcare.

The Busoga Health Forum’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of the community is exemplified by their tireless efforts to bridge gaps in healthcare access and bring essential medical services closer to those who need them most.