President Museveni will address the country tomorrow on matters relating to security, the presidency has confirmed.

The announcement was made by the Presidential Press Unit, confirming that the president will among other issues, discuss the security situation in the country.

“President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will, at 8 pm tomorrow, Thursday, September 7, 2023, address the Nation on Security Matters and other issues of National Importance. The address will be aired live on all TV and radio stations.”

The address by President Museveni comes at a time when Uganda is faced with terror threats.

In the last few days, the police have recovered six explosives that had been planted in different places.

One of the explosives was discovered at Pastor Kayanja’s church in Rubaga.

Already the terror threats have been seen as a move by the government to curtail movements of the National Unity Platform which is already undertaking country tours to embed their party message.