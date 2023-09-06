Kenya’s top-ranking female freedom fighter, Muthoni wa Kirima, has died aged 92.

She was a pivotal figure in the struggle for Kenya’s independence and the only woman given the rank of field marshal during the Mau Mau uprising in the 1950s.

Kirima was born in 1930 and endured a challenging upbringing filled with racial violence that fuelled her determination to fight for the freedom of her people.

In 1952 she joined the Mau Mau, offering to provide its members with information.

However, she quickly became a forest fighter and was highly respected for her combat skills, fighting alongside revolutionary leader, Dedan Kimathi, who led the armed military struggle against the British colonial regime.

Kirima was nicknamed “the weaver bird” because of her talent at weaving great strategies.

She also supported the movement off the battlefield by taking care of the injured and securing food, which led to her promotion to the rank of field marshal.

President William Ruto tweeted that he was saddened to hear of the death of a powerful figure who had such a great influence on the country’s fight for freedom.

“She was courageous, hardworking and loved her family, served her community and sacrificed for our country, always with diligence from the frontline,” he said.

“We honour her heroic contribution to the freedom and development of our country.”

The former freedom fighter will be laid to rest in her hometown of Nyeri.