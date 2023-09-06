The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, has officially launched the National Building Control Awards 2023.

These prestigious awards are a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Works and Transport, the National Building Review Board, and Uganda National Action on Physical Disability aimed to recognize and celebrate excellence, innovation, and dedication exhibited by individuals and organizations in the construction industry, particularly in the areas of building fire safety and accessibility.

In an effort to enhance the safety and accessibility of buildings across Uganda, the National Building Control Awards have been introduced to provide the public with an opportunity to honor and appreciate those who have implemented robust fire safety measures and ensured accessibility for all, including individuals with disabilities.

Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, while launching the awards, emphasized their importance in improving building standards and the overall well-being of the community.

“We believe that these awards will encourage and motivate individuals and organizations to prioritize fire safety and accessibility in their building projects.” Wamala stated.

The awards feature three distinct categories, each serving a unique purpose. The Public Building Award recognizes educational institutions, health facilities, religious institutions, and commercial buildings that have prioritized fire safety and accessibility.

With a people-centered approach, the National Building Review Board has established a dedicated website, awards.nbrb.go.ug, to facilitate the voting process.

This platform ensures that the public actively participates in recognizing and rewarding buildings that adhere to the highest standards of safety and accessibility.

Notably, the competition includes both older structures and recently constructed buildings, reflecting the importance of continuous improvement in building standards.

The National Building Control Awards 2023 represent a significant step forward in promoting the safety and inclusivity of buildings throughout Uganda.

As the public engages in the voting process, the awards seek to inspire and encourage further advancements in fire safety and accessibility across the construction industry, ultimately enhancing the lives of all citizens.