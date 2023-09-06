Publishing powerhouse Fountain Publishers Limited has donated an assortment learning materials worth shs30 million to the Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA).

AMDA is an umbrella association all Catholics that hail from Mbarara Archdiocese living in Kampala and surrounding areas such as Entebbe, Mukono, Wakiso and Jinja.

The books were handed over by Nicholas Bwebare, the publishing manager for Fountain to Schola Ndyagambaki, the AMDA vice chairperson.

“We are donating these books to support learners in primary and secondary schools ahead of the new term. We are happy to associate with AMDA and helping learners access these materials. Our pride is excelling to educate and such moments of giving back to society mean a lot to us,” Bwebare said.

He noted that in the past, the publishing powerhouse founded in 1988 has in its lifetime been at the forefront of ensuring they add a brick on the education sector in the country.

Bwebare said donating books to AMDA is an opportunity to expand their footprints outside Kampala to rural communities.

“This is an opportunity we take with both hands as we make a contribution to this nation. This is also an opportunity for us to donate original and not pirated books to schools. ”

He said alongside books are pens also to be donated to schools.

AMDA vice chairperson, Schola Ndyagambaki applauded Fountain Publishers for donating to the association as it caravan this year in Ibanda district.

“We are going to donate the books to over 150 schools in Ibanda districts as part of our caravan. Education is one of the seven pillars of AMDA and these books will go a long way in ensuring we fulfill our goals,” Ndyagambaki said.

“These new books will help teachers and learners handle the new curriculum and address gaps in these schools.”

She explained that as part of this year’s caravan, they will on top of donating education materials organize a health camp targeting between 7000 and 9000 people.