More details have emerged about the policeman who shot his wife, a fell officer dead in Kampala after a misunderstanding.

Assistant Inspector of Police David Ogwang attached to Counter Terrorism at Police headquarters in Naguru was arrested for shooting dead his wife, Corporal Jennifer Atino attached to the Very Important Person Protection Unit of Police (VIPPU) at parliament.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, the incident followed a misunderstanding between the two lovers that has been ongoing for a long time.

“It’s alleged that the couple have been having some domestic misunderstanding for a long time which prompted the deceased to report the matter to Child and Family Protection Unit (CFPU) at Jinja Road Police Station on September, 1, 2023,” Onyango said.

He explained that Ogwang was summoned to appear at Jinja Road police station’s Child and Family Protection Unit to have their matter handled amicably and he reported yesterday.

“The suspect was informed of the offence of child neglect and the suspect complained of receiving half salary due to loans the deceased forced him to allegedly acquire,” Onyango said.

“During the discussions, the deceased rejected what the suspect was offering her for child up-keep and demanded that the case file be forwarded to court for further management.”

He said both parties left Jinja road police and the deceased returned home but was followed by Ogwang where a quarrel ensued, prompting the suspect to pick his pistol and shoot her dead.

Onyango said at the scene, the killer pistol, number UG POL 0075461023626429 and three spent cartridges were recovered.

“The body was taken to KCCA mortuary Mulago for postmortem and the suspect is detained at Jinja Road Police station as inquiries continue.”

“We want to appeal to members of the armed forces to always resolve their issues amicably and not to resort to the use of firearms that they are given to protect Ugandans.”