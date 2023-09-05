The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has announced that the River Katonga bridge along Kampala-Masaka road is now open to buses.

Since May, buses have not been permitted to cross at Katonga section as UNRA had embarked on fixing the bridge which collapsed due to river floods.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, UNRA said that buses have now been added to the light vehicles category that can cross the bridge.

“As a result, the existing bridge has now been opened to all buses in addition to the light vehicles that were earlier permitted to use the section under the precautionary measures that are to be implemented immediately by the contractor (China Communications Construction Ltd) during this time,” the statement by UNRA reads in part.

The latest development brings relief to bus drivers that have had to use the ‘longer’ Sembabule alternative route.

Meanwhile, all road users have been urged to follow the signage in place and all the traffic guidelines established at a safe approach distance to the bridge.

According to UNRA, works on the second phase of the restoration works at Katonga, particularly the construction of the steel bridge are ongoing.

Completion of the construction works is expected to enable full restoration of traffic along Katonga section before permanent works can commence.