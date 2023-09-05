By Nalwadda Nsangi Mara

Leaders of Koboko District’s local government are sounding the alarm, urging the government to address critical staffing gaps that have severely impacted service delivery.

These concerns have led to a decline in the district’s local government performance, plummeting to the 42nd position in the 2022/2023 assessment due to the alarming understaffing issues.

During the state of affairs address for Koboko District, LC V Chairman Mambo Ashiraf delivered a stark assessment, revealing,

“For example, we have a very big gap of 907 staff who are not in post. This means that one person is doing a job meant for 3 or 4 people, which is untenable. Fatigue sets in, and performance suffers as a result.”

In addition to the staffing crisis, the district grapples with the absence of substantive office bearers, with many holding acting positions.

This predicament significantly affects decision-making processes, ultimately crippling the quality of service delivery. Chairman Mambo Ashiraf emphasized this point, stating,

“When you are in an acting capacity, your authority is limited. There’s a constant fear of disappointing the person who assigned you, leading to submission rather than effective leadership.”

The most severe challenges posed by acting positions are observed in essential departments, including the District Health Office (DHO) and the district engineering department. These factors have contributed to the district’s decline in the performance assessment.

Chairman Mambo Ashiraf highlighted another concern related to staff retirements, saying,

“In the financial year 2022/2023, 16 staff members retired, including our Chief Financial Officer (CFO), whose immediate replacement was delayed due to the retirement timing.

Coupled with bureaucratic obstacles and a recruitment freeze, we now face another retirement challenge. Our Chief Development Officer (CDO) is retiring today, creating yet another gap in community service.”

Furthermore, the district’s underperformance is exacerbated by reduced funding from government transfers, local revenue, and external financing sources.

In light of these pressing issues, Chairman Mambo Ashiraf urged the Ministry to provide a wage bill to address these staffing and service delivery challenges.

He stressed the importance of aligning administrative unit expansion with thoughtful staffing strategies and wage considerations.

The leaders of Koboko District hope that swift action will rectify these staffing woes and reinvigorate their commitment to serving the community effectively.