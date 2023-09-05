On September 2, 2023, the Skyview Boys’ School Cricket Week 2023 came to an exciting close, marking the end of a week-long sporting spectacle that brought together 16 secondary schools from across the country.

The tournament, held in Jinja city, was a testament to the vibrant sports culture and talent that exists in Ugandan schools.

Throughout the week, the tournament witnessed spirited participation from all the teams, with players showcasing not only their cricket skills but also outstanding sportsmanship.

The grand finale, held at Jinja SS, pitted two formidable teams against each other: Jinja SS and Nyakasura SS. The thrilling match had spectators on the edge of their seats until the very last ball.

In an exhilarating showdown, Jinja SS emerged victorious with a total of 118 runs, while Nyakasura School scored 101 runs, resulting in a 17-run victory for Jinja SS. The hard-fought contest and impressive performance of both teams added to the excitement and passion of the event.

As proud sponsors, Skyview and Hariss International Limited expressed their gratitude to the organizers, the Uganda Cricket Association, the host schools, coaches, and the participating teams for their dedication and hard work in making the tournament a resounding success.

The tournament not only showcased the skills of young cricketers but also emphasized the values of sportsmanship and teamwork on the field.

Hassan Ssegujja, the Regional Manager for Eastern Uganda at Hariss International Limited, highlighted the significance of the tournament for cricket in Uganda commending the event as a crucial milestone that offered a platform for young cricketers to exhibit their talents and nurture their skills.

Ssegujja emphasized Skyview’s commitment to pushing boundaries and encouraging young athletes to aim high,

“We congratulate all the teams for their hard work and perseverance, and we hope they can be ambassadors of good sportsmanship and teamwork.” He Stated.

The Skyview Boys’ Cricket Week has made a substantial contribution to the growth of cricket in Ugandan secondary schools. The participating schools were selected from different regions of the country, promoting the sport’s widespread popularity. Schools that took part in the tournament included Kololo SSS, Ndejje SSS, and Dehli SS, among others.

Skyview extended its heartfelt congratulations to the winners and all the participants, reaffirming their delight in the remarkable performance of these young stars. The brand emphasized its commitment to supporting the future of Ugandan cricket and encouraging youth to strive for excellence, aligning with its tagline, “Go Extreme.”

Skyview, a product of Hariss International Limited under the Riham brand, offers three delicious flavors: Orange, Citrus, and Fruiti. As the tournament concluded, it left an indelible mark on the young cricketers, instilling in them the values of sportsmanship, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence in the game of cricket.