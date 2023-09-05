Salam TV, Uganda’s trailblazing 24/7 Islamic channel, is delighted to introduce the eagerly awaited first-of-its-kind “Kids Quran Recitation Challenge.”

This groundbreaking campaign aims to breathe life into the enchanting art of Quranic recitation by engaging and celebrating the remarkable talents of young Muslim children during the festive holiday season.

With its noble mission to bridge the gap between Islam and the wider world, Salam TV continues to be a beacon of inspiration and enlightenment for the Ugandan Muslim community.

The Kids Quran Recitation Challenge is yet another innovative venture crafted to nurture a profound connection with the Quran among the younger generation.

This compelling initiative invites children to participate by recording themselves reciting their cherished verses from the Quran and sharing these heartfelt renditions through WhatsApp. Handpicked submissions will receive the spotlight on Salam TV’s live television broadcasts and across a plethora of vibrant social media platforms.

“We firmly believe that the Quran serves as a timeless source of guidance, wisdom, and solace for every Muslim, regardless of age. Through the Kids Quran Recitation Challenge, our goal is to empower our youngest community members to fortify their bond with the Quran. We are eagerly looking forward to showcasing their exceptional talents and unwavering dedication on our esteemed platform,” affirmed Mahadi Ssenyonjo, the Head of Salam TV Sales.

The Kids Quran Recitation Challenge serves as a splendid opportunity for children to manifest their profound love for the Quran and disseminate their fervor for recitation to a wider audience.

Join us in celebrating the mesmerizing beauty of Quranic recitation and in nurturing the blossoming talents of our youth. Salam TV remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting Islamic values and education in Uganda.