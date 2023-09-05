Residents in Bugiri, Busia and Namayingo have pleaded with the Minister in the office of the Prime Minister, Justine Kasule Lumumba to return to elective politics.

Lumumba served as Woman Member of Parliament from 2001 -2016, during which she held a number of positions including as a parliamentary commissioner, State Minister and later Government Chief Whip

However, she quit elective politics in 2014 after being appointed Secretary General of the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), a position she held for two terms until 2021.

Years after leaving elective politics, locals in Bugiri, Namayingo, Busia have now pleaded with her to return to elective politics and represent them in Parliament.

It is worth noting is that the minister is suited to contest in any of the three districts.

However, the former MP who is seen as an icon among residents in the three districts is yet to come out to give her stance on the residents’ call.

Lumumba is many things, a politician, professional educationist, with a demonstrated history of working in education, legislation, business and politics.

Born to a staunch Democratic Party (DP) father, Lumumba, has in the past shared that she feared joining elective politics because in the 1980s, her family lost a lot of property to the UPC party. She said this left her with a negative perspective about politics.

Born November 22, 1972, Lumumba Attended St. Anthony Secondary School In Nkonkonjeru For O’level And St Joseph’s Secondary School Naggalama For Her Advanced Level.

She joined Makerere University in 1993 where she graduated with obtained a Bachelor Of Arts In Education.

She is a holder of Master Of Arts in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies from Makerere University.