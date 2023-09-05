Police in Kampala have arrested one of their own for shooting his wife dead following a misunderstanding.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Tuesday when Assistant Inspector of Police David Ogwang attached to Counter Terrorism police shot his wife, at Jinja road police barracks where they were staying.

“Its alleged that today 05 Sep. 23 at around 1715 hours, AIP David Ogwang a police officer attached to Counter Terrorism police shot his wife dead with a pistol (number not yet identified) while at Jinja road police barracks where they have been staying. The deceased who is his wife has been identified as Cpl Atino Jennifer attached to Very Important Person Protection Unit of Police (VIPPU) at parliament ,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said.

He said the shooting arose out of a misunderstanding between the two lovers.