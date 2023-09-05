Members of Parliament from the Karamoja region, operating under the umbrella body known as the Karamoja Parliamentary Group, have hailed the relative peace that has settled in the area following a recent change in security command.

They have also commended the improved collaboration between locals and security forces in tackling cattle rustling.

Karamoja MPs, led by their Chairperson Remigio Achia, noted significant positive changes since Major General Don William Nabaasa assumed command of the 3rd Infantry Division in Moroto in May, replacing Brigadier General Balikudembe, who had been nominated to attend a strategic course at the National Defense College in Jinja.

According to the Karamoja legislators, this leadership shift has ushered in a sense of security that had long been elusive due to relentless attacks by both internal and external cattle rustlers.

Chairperson Remigio Achia shared,

“With the change in leadership of the 3rd Division of the UPDF, peace is now returning to the area.

This has allowed businesses to operate normally, and people are even moving about freely at night.”

Furthermore, the MPs highlighted the positive synergy between current UPDF commanders and local communities emphasizing that this collaboration is proving vital in rooting out troublemakers within the sub-region. Additionally, they noted the contribution of former Karachunas who met with President Museveni earlier this year, providing valuable information to enhance security efforts.

However, the leaders expressed concerns about the ongoing drought in Kenya, which may drive the Turkana people to cross into Uganda in search of water and pasture for their livestock.

This scenario underscores the need for heightened security measures in the southern part of Karamoja to prevent potential conflicts and ensure the safety of both the residents and the Turkana herders.

The Karamoja MPs are optimistic about the continued cooperation between security forces and local communities, as they work together to maintain and further enhance the peace and security of the region.

Their vigilance remains focused on addressing emerging challenges while nurturing an environment conducive to prosperity and development in Karamoja.