The state prosecutor has detailed the role played by each of the six accused persons in the kidnap and subsequent murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019.

The six accused people include Coporiyamu Kasolo, alias Arsenal, Johnson Lubega aka Manomano, Sharif Mpanga, Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge, Hassan Kisekka alias Masadda and Sadat Kateregga

On Tuesday, the prosecution summed up its case detailing the role played by each accused.

Senior state attorney, Timothy Amerit told court that evidence tabled indicates there was a common intention by all the six to commit the crime and that each of them had a role they played .

Amerit told court that Kasolo as the leader of the group mobilized all the accused to commit the crime and after their mission was accomplished, he was the one who disbursed the cash as they shared proceeds of their criminal acts.

“A6(Kateregga), A4(Kisekka) and A1(Kasolo) all participated in carrying out reconnaissance at the home with the aim of establishing the entrance and exit routes but also to ascertain which time she arrives home from work. This happened prior to the commission of the offences,” Amerit told court.

Relying on evidence of Ssenabulya who pinned his co-accused, the state prosecutor said the accused were able to build a combined force that later “successfully” carried out their mission.

“They were able to facilitate their mission and also garner adequate transport means that were suited for the execution of their mission. In all this, A1(Kasolo) mobilized all the accused to execute the mission.”

Quoting evidence by the police investigating officer, the state prosecutor told court that Ssenabulya was assigned the mission of looking for particulars of Nagirinya’s vehicle which he got and furnished to Kasolo and the rest of the accused persons that they used in the kidnap.

The state prosecutor described Hassan Kisekka as the coordinator, mobiliser and a key facilitator for the transportation of his colleagues to execute their mission on the fateful day.

“Without A4(Kisekka)’s adequate participation, the commission of these offences would never have been a success. As seen in the camera footage which captured the deceased’s vehicle, Kasolo was driving it and putting on a red jacket. The red jacket was given to him by A4 to hide, conceal and keep away the top gun used to threaten Kitayimbwa who was driving,” Amerit said.

Kalyango and Mpanga

The prosecutor told court that Nasif Kalyango and Sharif Mpanga were not mere boda boda riders but rather motorcycle riders hired for purposes of execution of the mission to kidnap and kill Nagirinya and her driver.

“Upon taking the accused to the gate of Nagirinya’s residence, A3(Kalyango) and A5(Mpanga) waited with a view of providing security or safety as Kasolo, Lubega and Ssenabulya were conducting the kidnap. The CCTV footage indicates clearly that A3 and A5 stayed for about five minutes at the kidnap scene waiting until Kasolo drove away the car,” Amerit told court.

“It is clear the two only exited the kidnap scene after they had successfully ensured the success of Kasolo, Lubega and Ssenabulya. After the kidnap had become a success,they moved following the vehicle but could not go far because it was moving fast.”

According to the prosecutor, while at Katwe police station following his arrest, Kalyango admitted that he was among the two riders captured in the CCTV footage that was shown to him off the police cameras.

Undisputed evidence

The prosecutor told court that evidence on record which is not disputed is that links the six accused persons to the crime.

He said that the call data analysis showed that the phone simcards of the accused were in communication with each other in the execution of the crime.

The prosecutor said save for Mpanga, each of the other five accused persons didn’t have the simcards in their own names but noted what is crucial is the fact that they were in communication with each other and that during the arrest, the accused persons were in possession of the phones.

“A5(Mpanga) who is said to have been a mere boda boda rider and claimed first met Kasolo that night had a phone voice communication on August, 28, 2019 with Kasolo at 17:48:14(5pm) which was during day time on the same day of the incident . The same A5 again had a phone voice communication on August,29, 2019 at 19:35 and 02:28 . That is long after the commission of the offence . Whereas there was communication prior and after the commission of the offence, Kasolo lied to court that he didn’t know Mpanga.”

The prosecutor said evidence on record shows that Johnson Lubega was found with the simcard that belonged to Kitayimbwa after his(Kitayimbwa) simcard was traced in his phone.

“It was Lubega who withdrew money from Kitayimbwa’s simcard . At one time, the numbers of Kitayimbwa, Lubega and Kasolo were reflected on Lubega’s phone.

According to prosecution, the actions of the accused after the commission of the offence when they ran into hiding was not synonymous with an innocent person, adding that each of them played a role in the commission of the offence.

“There is a wealth of corroborative evidence in this case including data analysis report, technical report, postmortem reports, CCTV video, scene reconstruction video and over 30 other exhibits implicate the accused.”

“The statements and allegations by the accused are evidence to show that each of them is a liar and certified criminal who doesn’t deserve to be in this society,” Senior state attorney, Timothy Amerit told court as he asked that all the six are convicted of the six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery, offences committed in 2019 at Lungujja, a Kampala suburb before dumping the bodies in Nakitutuli swamp along the Mukono-Kayunga Road.

The trial judge, Justice Isaac Muwata adjourned the case to September, 14.