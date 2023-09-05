By Rukia Nantaba

The Rukungiri Grade One Magistrate’s Court has set October 17, 2023, as the hearing date for the mention application filed by Fortunate Kyarikunda.

This application aims to challenge a ruling in favor of Richard Tumwiine regarding a breach of a marriage promise.

Fortunate Kyarikunda lodged the reinstatement application after facing three consecutive setbacks in similar petitions before the Grade One Magistrate’s Court in Kanungu district.

Remarkably, this marks the fourth time Kyarikunda has submitted the application. Represented by her lawyers, Atuheire Phiona of M/S Twikirize & Company Advocates, she alleged bias in the Kanungu court and claimed not to have received the original summons.

Tumwiine Richard, the respondent, represented by lawyers from Nabimanya and Company Advocates, filed a defense and a security for costs application.

However, Rukungiri Grade One Magistrate Gonzanga Mbakangu ruled that Tumwiine’s application could not be heard before Kyarikunda’s.

He cited the frequent absence of Kyarikunda and her lawyers during the case proceedings, which disrupted the hearing process.

In response to this development, the court has scheduled October 17th, 2023, as the date to hear the mention of Kyarikunda’s case. During her second appearance in court, Kyarikunda declined to speak to the media, and reporters were not allowed to take her pictures inside the courtroom.

Magistrate Gonzanga Mbakangu commented on the mention application but did not disclose further details.

Tumwiine Richard expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision and welcomed the adjournment. He remains hopeful that the mention will yield favorable results.

Efforts to reach Fortunate Kyarikunda’s lawyer proved futile, as the attorney was seen leaving the court premises on a boda boda, while Kyarikunda herself walked away.

In the initial ruling in January 2023, the Grade One Magistrate’s Court ordered Kyarikunda to pay Tumwiine 9.4 million Shillings, covering the expenses he had incurred for her education.

She was also directed to pay an additional one million shillings in general damages for the inconvenience and psychological anguish caused, amounting to a total of 10.4 million shillings.

Tumwiine Richard and Kyarikunda Fortunate, both teachers, began their relationship in 2015 while working at Kiringa Primary School in Kambuga sub-county.

They formalized their marriage plans in 2018, during which Tumwiine financially supported Kyarikunda and sponsored her Diploma in Legal Practice at the Law Development Centre in Kampala.

However, Kyarikunda withdrew from the marriage agreement after completing her course, citing concerns about Tumwiine’s age and the potential stress the age difference could cause in their relationship.

Tumwiine, aged 60, and Kyarikunda, in her thirties, had initially planned an introduction ceremony for February 2022.

The legal dispute centers on Tumwiine’s claim for a refund of the money he invested in Kyarikunda’s education, which was intended for their future as a married couple.