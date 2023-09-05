Google has announced the appointment of Nigerian-born, Alex Okosi as the managing director for Google in Africa.

Prior to his latest appointment, Okosi has been serving as the managing director of Emerging Markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa for YouTube.

According to Google, Okosi will be in charge of its operations in Africa including programs to help businesses, internet access and economies on the continent to grow.

Commenting on the appointment, Vice President of EMEA Emerging Markets at Google, Meir Brand, said; “Alex is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the media and technology industries. He has a deep understanding of African countries and a passion for using technology to empower people and businesses.”

Also reacting to the development, Okosi said:

Okosi, expressed excitement at the prospect of leading Google’s team in Africa and the opportunity to be an even closer part of this diverse and dynamic region, which he said is so close to my heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a firm believer in the potential for technology and, in particular, the internet to improve people’s lives and to help individuals and businesses in Africa to thrive.” he said.

Alex Okosi is a proven international media/tech executive with over 20 years’ experience building successful global businesses and brands. He is known for developing high performing teams, creating ground-breaking content and discovering global entertainment talent.

As MD of YouTube EMEA Emerging Markets, Okosi sets the strategy to drive profitable growth for YouTube in the region and ensures the success of creators in music, art, gaming & media. He played a key role in landing the company’s $100M Black Voices Fund in EMEA, and partnered with Idris Elba to launch the annual Africa Day Benefit Concert.

He is also an Executive member of the Google and YouTube committees to drive and deliver the brands’ racial equity commitments across EMEA.

Prior to YouTube, Okosi spent 22 years at ViacomCBS, beginning his career in the MTV Trade Marketing team in New York, before moving to Affiliate Sales, and subsequently the International Strategy & Business Development team (LA/London).

In 2021, Okosi joined the Powerlist 2022 as one of the UK’s 100 most influential people of African heritage, repeating the accolade in 2022 as a member of Powerlist 20