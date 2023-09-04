Ugandan top boxers will face off in a boxing event dubbed “ the sweet science season one”.

The boxing event organized by Nara Boxing Promotionz will happen on September, 30 at Club Obligatto.

According to Lubowa Hussein Babu, the Nara Promotionz director, in the national title defence, Shadir Musa Bwogi will face off with Kenny da Mexico whereas in the East and Central title defense Musa Ntege and Benard Adie will face off while John Sserunjogi Uganda will face off with Denzel Onyango Kenya in super middle weight.

“These skilled athletes will leave no stone unturned in their quest to secure the East and Central title, creating an exhilarating atmosphere for fans in attendance,” Babu said.

He said tickets will go for shs20,000 and VIP for shs50,000 whereas tables will go for shs500,000.

“It will be an unforgettable evening in boxing action for all boxing enthusiasts.”

Babu adds that the event is sponsored by NBS Sports, Land Star Hotel,Tio tour and travel, FX Pesa, Rajan Spices, Lite Finance and KLM One stop auto shop among others.

The fights

Super middle weight

1.John Sserunjogi Vs Denzel Onyango (8 rounds)

National title defence

Shadir Musa Bwogi vs Kenny da Mexico (10 rounds)- super middle weight.

East and Central title defence

3.Musa Ntege vs Benard Adie (10 rounds)- cruiser weight

Frank Kiwalabye vs Shomari Pendeza (10 rounds)-super bantam weight. Wasswa Baur vs TBA (4 rounds)- middle weight. Moses Mukiibi vs Nicholas Tomusange (6 rounds)- light weight. Ssenyondo Rodgers vs Ben Kyalwazi (4 rounds)- super welter weight. Sulaiman Busungu vs Amos Kelly (4 rounds)- welter weight Sematire Haluna vs Mukisa Robert (4 rounds)- middle weight. Ivan Magumba vs Musene Pilly (8 rounds)- super middle. Mawanda Badru vs Murungi Kasimu (4 rounds)- bantam weight.

12.Lawrance Rayan vs Mugeni Robert (6 rounds)- super feather.