A chilling sense of fear swept through the bustling streets of Nateete today as the police bomb squad uncovered yet another suspected improvised explosive device (IED) at Mabiito Business Center.

The tranquility of Nateete was shattered when police officers cordoned off the Mabiito Business Center, sealing its fate for the day. A heavy deployment of both Police and UPDF personnel quickly swarmed the area, leaving no room for speculation regarding the seriousness of the situation.

Two individuals, whose identities remain concealed for security reasons, were apprehended near the scene. One was found in possession of a suspicious bag containing a passport and a yellow fever card, both of which raised red flags due to discrepancies with his identity.

These suspects are currently undergoing intense interrogations by security operatives.

The ramifications of this discovery rippled through Nateete, affecting businesses in the area profoundly. As the police bomb squad made its way to the scene, the normally bustling Nateete-Busega road was closed off, and motorists were swiftly diverted. Shopkeepers and traders were ordered to cease their activities immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nateete, a vibrant hub of commerce, was brought to a grinding halt as the community watched and waited anxiously for resolution.

In a time when the safety of the community hangs in the balance, unity and vigilance are the order of the day.