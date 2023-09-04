Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, has addressed the issue of estranged husbands storming the homes of their in-laws to demand a refund of their marriage gifts.

The Mufti’s response was prompted by Sheikh Erias Kigozi, the Kadhi of Wakiso Muslim District, who raised concerns about this trend during the wedding ceremony of Firdausi Mulajje, the daughter of Sheikh Muhammad Mulajje, the Chaplain in charge of Prisons and inmates, and Jamir Musoga Gavamukulya, the son of elder Gavamukulya Abdu-Majid, from Sonde, Namugongo, in Wakiso.

The joyous event took place over the weekend at Sheikh Mulajje’s family home in Nagamba Village, Busukuma, Wakiso District.

Sheikh Kigozi highlighted the media’s coverage of broken marriages that occur shortly after lavish weddings and expressed concern over husbands visiting their in-laws’ homes to demand the return of marriage gifts.

“Your Eminence, the most embarrassing episode is seeing husbands storming their in-laws’ homes, hurling insults and demanding the return of the gifts they brought during their wives’ weddings,” said Sheikh Kigozi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that this habit is not only embarrassing but also demeaning to both families.

In response, Mufti Mubaje stated that demanding marriage gifts after a failed marriage is both slanderous and impermissible according to the Holy Quranic Chapter Nisaa-the Women, verses 20-21.

“Honestly, how can someone demand such gifts when they have shared close intimacies and passion with each other? Can passion also be returned? Mufti asked, drawing applause from the guests, especially women.

He attributed this problem to poor upbringing and the inability to shoulder household responsibilities.

Mubaje also referred to Prophet Muhammad’s teachings, emphasising the importance of exercising good judgment when selecting sons-in-law.

“Instead of carefully considering the religious perspective of potential sons-in-law, many family members get enticed by wealth and material gains. This is one of the major reasons why such individuals storm your homes demanding the return of the gifts they gave after failing to cope with your daughters,” Mubaje pointed out.

His statement received another round of applause, with a lady pleading for intervention on behalf of husbands who have abandoned their homes, leading to the suffering of children due to a lack of basic necessities.

“I have heard your plea. I advise you to present your situation to the UMSC Sharia department for assistance,” he advised.

Mubaje urged Muslims to instill Islamic values in their children, raising them as responsible and God-conscious citizens.

He also expressed his connection to Sheikh Mulajje’s family through an elderly aunt who cared for him during his time as a student at Bugembe Islamic Institute.

He recalled how this connection led him to find his first wife, who unfortunately passed away, and also mentioned that the bride of the day, Firdausi Mulajje, was a former student at Noor Islamic Institute, which he founded in the 1980s.