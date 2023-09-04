The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has declined the funding request for the Extraordinary National Delegates Conference, called by the party’s national chairman, Wasswa Birigwa.

The party stated that they were not informed in advance about the conference.

Birigwa had requested Shs638.2 million for the conference scheduled for September 19th.

In an attached budget, the funds were allocated for delegate attendance, security, accommodation, meals, transportation, and other expenses.

However, the party’s Secretary-General, Nandala Mafabi, rejected the request as the governing bodies were not informed about the conference beforehand.

”You announced this extraordinary meeting in the Daily Monitor without notifying any party organ, including the Secretary-General, who is the principal accounting officer of the party, the party president, and the party treasurer, who is responsible for party finances,” he said in a letter seen by the Nile Post, referring to Birigwa’s letter dated August 24.

Mafabi highlighted that Birigwa seemed to be implementing resolutions from press conferences of Katonga by Dr. Kizza Besigye which took place on August 2 and Fairway Hotel of 17 leaders which happened on August 3 respectively.

He noted that Katonga is not an organ or structure of FDC that the Chairman has to implement its resolutions.

Having been the Chairman of the party for eight years, Mafabi said Birigwa had the time to convene the delegates conference which he never did, wondering why he chose to call it now at the tail end of his term of office.

“At this critical time, you are enhancing disharmony and implementing the roadmap of the Katonga and Fairway Press Conferences,” he said.

Furthermore, Mafabi stressed that the only National Delegates Conference the party recognises is the one called by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, scheduled for October 6.

Mafabi stated that since Birigwa’s conference was not sanctioned by the party and due to financial constraints, the party would not provide funding.

“Since this meeting is not a party-sanctioned event, and considering the party’s financial constraints, the working committee has resolved that the party cannot fund it because it is not included in the budget, and you do not have the authority to incur expenses on behalf of the party through claims by third parties,” Mafabi said in the letter.

Mafabi asserted that Birigwa’s actions were an abuse of office and emphasized that the party is currently implementing resolutions from the 16th National Council meeting.

The party is focused on the election of National Executive Committee members, which will take place on October 6.

This situation has caused uncertainty among party supporters, as there are now two upcoming and competing national delegates conferences.

Birigwa’s conference aims to receive reports and hold plenary sessions, while the second conference is focused on electing the National Executive Committee leadership.