Academics, student fraternity and civil society have poked holes in the government security provisions to Ugandans. They claim Uganda is under state capture by the executive as security agencies instead of protecting citizens turn out to be their abusers.

This notion generated debate at the Nkumba University security conference 2023. The executive director center for constitutional governance Dr. Sarah Bireete in her keynote address claimed the country’s security agencies are largely partisan leading to a security dilemma where instead of protecting citizens, the forces are causing insecurity.

“We are under state capture, you have security that is overzealous in protecting one group of people to keep them in power at the expense of other groups and members of the community”, Bireete bitterly stressed.

The rights activist went ahead to identify other insecurity problems like land grabbing, political repression and sex and gender based violence which she claims the president positions himself as the problem solver.

Dr. Sarah Bireete claims, “The presidents is everywhere; he wants to be the one to deal with environment degradation, market wrangles, dealing with institutional strikes.”

Another speaker Mwabustya Ndebesa pinned the UPDF on leaving its constitutional role guaranteeing peace and security but have resorted to the production sector competing with the private sector in profit maximization causing friction and hence insecurity, a claim the UPDF denies.

“The UPDF getting involved in agriculture and they are themselves involved in the distribution of seedlings and planting materials, how can the unarmed public demand armed men and women to give accountability?” Mwabustya stressed.

The UPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye who was in attendance was quick to go to the defense of the force.

“It’s alright for civilians to get involved in matters of the military but it’s abominable for the military to get involved in civilian affairs. The army intervened because the civilians were corrupt” Felix Kulayigye responded.

Nkumba university student’s fraternity keenly followed and questioned both the Uganda police force and the UPDF why they allegedly turn against the people they are meant to protect.

Nkumba university however wants to continue promoting such dialogue to bring to the table the general public and the duty bearers to discuss governance issues affecting the country.

“In that way we will be able to bridge the gap between security agencies and the citizen” Anna Dr. Ann Abaho university dean school of social science stressed