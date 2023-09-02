By Edward Benjamin Ssali

The new, proactive leadership at Kabalagala Police Station has jolted long time residents of Mutesasira zone and their neighbours Male zone.

Like most Ugandans, Kabalagala residents had taken to regarding a police station as a mere decoration in the area. Not anymore!

Ever since the arrival of the new administration under District Police Commander Emma Mafundo, long time resident Patrick Serwanga Kiwafu has been shocked by their responsiveness to citizen concerns.

Kiwafu says, “Their responsiveness is really impressive.”

Like other residents, he has been impressed by how the OC station Stella Aliru responds when they complain of noise pollution by actually coming on site.

A member of the local council called Mwebe enthuses, “Even if you call them at 2am in the night, you are assured a patrol will head your way in the shortest time possible.”

Victor, a senior citizen of Mutesasira zone, hailed the police in the area for their improvement in the investigations done through OC CID Abdul Nasser.

Residents have also noticed a change in the traffic flow in Kabalagala, overseen by the area’s OC Traffic Emma Mwesije.

The changes in Kabalagala, though on a micro scale, could not have come at a better time when nothing seems to be going right in Uganda.