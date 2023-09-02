By Eddy Enuru

A shocking and distressing incident has struck the community of Palam Katakwi, where a juvenile’s genitals were brutally cut off by an unknown assailant.

The victim’s parents, residents of Okwamumwar village in Palam sub-county, were away at the market to support their family when the heinous attack occurred.

Imalingat John Pampas, the father of the juvenile, says he received a call at around 1pm from neighbours of the incident whereupon he rushed and confirmed from the hospital.

He says he has no idea who could have done that to his child while he was away.

The young victim is now under the care of medics at Katakwi Hospital, with medical professionals struggling to provide appropriate care due to the severity of the case.

The incident unfolded last Friday, leaving the community in a state of shock and disbelief. The assailant, still unidentified, targeted the juvenile while they were alone at home.

Medics at Katakwi hospital are grappling with the severity of the case.

Dr. Aliko Emanuel, a paediatrician at the hospital, has been forced to improvise solutions to assist the juvenile in urinating.

However, the medical team is explicit that they lack the resources and expertise to provide adequate care for this situation.

The situation demands urgent attention from medical professionals who specialize in trauma and reconstructive surgery.

The juvenile’s physical and psychological well-being hang in the balance, emphasizing the need for swift intervention.

Police is yet to issue a statement on the incident.