The leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has criticised the recent celebration of former Inspector of Police Kale Kayihura upon being cleared of charges.

He stated that Kayihura does not deserve to celebrate his freedom because many people lost their freedoms and lives under his orders.

While acknowledging Kayihura’s release, Kyagulanyi feels that it should serve as a lesson to those in power that nobody should take anybody’s freedom away.

“I don’t wish anybody to lose their freedom. I would love to see everybody have their freedom but shouldn’t be selective. It is ironic that a person that denied so many people their freedom, a person under whose watch and orders so many people lost their freedom and lives to seem safe, celebrates freedom,” he said.

He also points out the irony of Kayihura celebrating his freedom when so many people suffered under his watch.

“Nobody should take anybody’s freedom away. I hope this teaches others that are in places of power like Kayihura because when Kayihura was in office, when he was in charge, he celebrated the pain of so many other people,” he said while appearing on one of the radio stations in Kampala.

He said it is very sad that other individuals like former Permanent Secretary Jimmy Lwamafa, who are convicted of multiple charges, have since been pardoned by President Museveni, whereas people who support the opposition are left to languish without just cause.

“Many of our comrades are languishing in prisons for committing no crime whatsoever other than supporting the opposition. Hundreds of my supporters were abducted, many are still missing, many dead and others showed up,” he said.

Gen Kayihura was this week freed by the military court after army prosecutors withdrew charges for capital offences they had slapped against him in 2018.

Shortly after being dropped as IGP, Kayihura was arrested and charged with failure to protect war material by issuing arms to unauthorized persons including Boda Boda 2010 members led by Abdallah Kitatta between 2010 and 2018 were slapped against Kayihura.

The army also accused him of aiding and abetting the kidnapping, repatriating Rwandan exiles and refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2012 and 2016, charges he denied.

He has battled with the charges until this week when the army court dropped them.

“I want to appreciate the court and the officers of the court who made all this happen. Above all I want to thank God who has sustained and protected me by His grace,” he said shortly after the charges were dropped.

Kayihura was on Thursday one of the 11 generals who officially retired from active service of the UPDF. He retired after serving for 41 years since 1982.