Awarding the crowned Chief Enjoyments Officer (CEO) wasn’t all, Bell Lager is throwing a victory party today, Saturday at Supremacy Lounge in Makerere, hosted by the newly crowned Bell CEO, Sufi alias Son of Faridah starting at 4:00 pm.

The inclusive party will mark the start of a series of country-wide pop-ups that will be hosted by the CEO and the top 5 contestants with support from Bell Lager as part of its commitment to let the good times flow.

These themed experiences shall immerse Bell consumers into a fusion of trendy music experiences, product sampling, perfectly curated Bell na Nyama combos, games, and exciting giveaways for attendees.

“This victory party not only celebrates the crowned CEO but also recognizes the creativity and unique abilities to bring people together displayed by the other contestants. Together, the squad unites different Bell consumers to have unconventional enjoyments over an ice-cold Bell Lager,” said the Bell Lager Brand Manager, Grace Amme.

“We shall further offer monetary support, avail Bell Lager and giveaways to the CEO and

the contestants to make these party pop-ups worthwhile.”

The Bell CEO victory party will feature special appearances and performances from

Daggy Nyce and a popular DJ. Lynda Dane.

Bell Lager recently concluded the Bell CEO search where the crowned CEO walked away with a brand-new car and assorted goodies from Bell Lager.

The campaign that kick started early this year was in search of someone who embodies enjoyment and

creatively brings them to life with their crew.