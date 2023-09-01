Stories of women breaking the glass ceiling in various industries serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

One such inspiring figure is Joyce Ngoh, the Regional Marketing Director for the US Agency for Global Media, Voice of America.

During her recent visit to the Next Media Park, where she met with Next Media management led by Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa, Ngoh shared her insights on what it truly means to be a woman in power.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey,” Ngoh began, reflecting on her remarkable career trajectory. “Being a woman in power is important because you have to be hardworking. I must be on top of things, ensuring everything’s going well. And also having a good relationship with the people that work.”

As a leader in media, Ngoh’s words carry a weight of experience and a legacy of perseverance. Her role as the Regional Marketing Director for the US Agency for Global Media places her at the forefront of shaping international narratives and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

The agency’s flagship broadcaster, Voice of America, reaches over 280 million people worldwide in 47 languages, making her responsibilities substantial and impactful.

VOA’s collaboration with Next Media underscores the importance of mutual learning between media entities. “Initially, we used to provide content to NBS TV.

Now, NBS TV also gives us content we use on our weekly news magazine program, Monday through Friday. This partnership is essential because we learn from each other and are happy.”

As her visit to the Next Media Park came to an end, Ngoh left a profound message for aspiring women leaders across the globe: “The road to leadership might be challenging, but it’s paved with opportunities to learn, grow, and shape the world around you. Be fearless, work hard, and remember you can achieve remarkable things.”