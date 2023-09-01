By David Ijjo and David Ochieng

In a significant development for the Sabiny community, veteran journalist Peter Swilikei Kissa has been elected as the cultural leader, marking a momentous occasion that had its share of challenges.

The election took place amidst heavy police deployment, with a series of events leading to the eventual victory of Swilikei Kissa.

Clan heads from the 120 clans in the Sebei sub region gathered at the Kapchorwa district community hall as early as 7am to participate in the election of their cultural leader.

Registration was mandatory for each leader before accessing the hall, and by 9 a.m., 120 clan heads had arrived, representing the majority of the 125 clan leaders constituting the community.

However, just minutes before the election was scheduled to commence, the police intervened, abruptly halting the process and ordering the group to vacate the venue, claiming they were not informed of the event.

In response to this unexpected development, clan heads, mainly comprised of elders, decided to relocate to the Kapchorwa police station, where they demanded a thorough explanation for the disruption.

Following a disagreement with the police at the station, the clan heads, armed with ballot papers, decided to proceed to the Kapchorwa Resident District Commissioner’s office.

To their disappointment, the RDC was not in the office at that time.

Left with no other viable option, they transformed a tree at the RDC’s premises into an election ground, where Peter Swilikei Kissa emerged as the Sabiny cultural leader after his competitor, Sam Satyi, stepped down in his favor.

John Mangusho, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, remarked on the unexpected turn of events, saying,

“It was a challenging situation, but we managed to conduct a peaceful election, and Peter Swilikei Kissa is now our newly elected cultural leader.”

In his inaugural speech, the veteran journalist turned cultural leader expressed his commitment to pushing for the restoration and preservation of Sebei culture.

Peter Swilikei, the cultural leader-elect, stated, “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with this role, and I am determined to work towards revitalising and preserving the rich Sebei culture that has been neglected for far too long.”

The Sebei subregion had been without a cultural leader for nearly six decades, and the local community believed that this leadership vacuum had hindered progress in the area.

Canon EAecherop, a clan head, commented, “For 60 years, we have been without a cultural leader, and it’s time we revive our traditions and cultural heritage.”

Swilikei Kissa’s election follows the passing of their previous cultural leader, Yovani Mailut Chemonges, way back in 1966.

A previous election in June 2019 saw Stephen Kapkweyin elected, but his installation was never realized as he passed away before taking office.

Peter Swilikei now assumes the role of the third cultural leader to be elected and faces the task of forming his executive team to lead the institution forward.