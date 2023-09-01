The United States (U.S) has confirmed William Popp as the new ambassador to Uganda.

Popp, replaces Natalie Brown who completed her tour of duty in August.

The new ambassador’s appointment was confirmed by the U.S Senate on July 27, 2023.

Who is William Popp, the new U.S ambassador to Uganda?

Popp, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, rank of Minister Counselor, served as ambassador to Guatemala from 2020 to 2023 and as the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Mission in Brazil where he was also the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. from 2018 to 2020.

Prior to that he was the Political Counselor and then the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kenya (2015-2017).

Previously, Popp was the Director of the Office of Regional Economic Policy and Summit Coordination in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the State Department for the 2015 Summit of the Americas.

Popp was selected for Senior Leadership Training and earned a M.S. in National Security Strategy at the National War College in Washington, D.C. from 2012-2013.

Prior to that, he was the Deputy Principal Officer and then Acting Principal Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Sao Paulo, Brazil (2009-2012).

Other overseas assignments include at the U.S. embassies in Colombia, Angola, and Nicaragua.

Popp earned his B.A. magna cum laude from Westminster College, Fulton, Missouri and his M.A. from George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

He is the recipient of a Presidential Rank Award and numerous State Department awards. His foreign languages are Spanish and Portuguese.