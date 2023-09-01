By Cindy Atieno

Creators and private investors are set to launch a new platform that will linking creatives to opportunities and provide avenues for collaboration, veteran musician and Woman MP Bugweri District, Rachael Magoola, has revealed.

Magoola made the revelation on the fourth day of the ongoing UG Economic Forum themed ‘Growing businesses in the post-Covid era’.

Speaking in a panel discussion on the role of Information Technology, Innovation, and the Creative Arts in shaping the business landscape, Magoola asserted, “Together with the Private Sector Foundation, we are setting up a platform where creatives can register themselves and what they do so that we can figure out who the creatives are, where they are and how to connect them to the opportunities.”

The legislator called on government to ensure increased access to internet in order to increase the potential impact technological innovations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We still have a lot to do as a government to make sure that connectivity is country-wide and everybody is benefiting from the existence of technology,” she said.

In her keynote speech at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of IT and National Guidance, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, recalled the seismic shift that the pandemic brought, pushing all sectors, including the government, to adopt new ways of work.

“Technology and innovation are paramount in our work at the Ministry, affecting all aspects of our lives,” Zawedde said.

She acknowledged the tech-driven transformations attempted by the business community, but noted that some innovations struggled to resonate with customers.

Commenting on the resilience of the innovation sector, Eugene Kavuma, Head of Creative and Community at Next Media, highlighted that while performing arts took a hit during the pandemic, other domains like graphic design thrived.

“Graphic designers are the ones who communicated visually what COVID-19 looked like, through the creation of visual material,” Kavuma said, adding that designers are finding ays to incorporate technologies int their work.

“The designers we work with who create the amazing graphics actually use a lot of Artificial Intelligence in their creation,” he said.

As the second edition of the UG Economic Forum approaches its conclusion, participants eagerly await the final day’s discussions which will focus on unlocking opportunities in trade and finance.