Additional reporting by David Ijjo

The Ministry of Ethics and Integrity together with religious leaders have condemned the rising acts of immorality in the country.

The statement was prompted by the sudden flood of clips of individuals engaged in sexual acts in public toilets.

Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, Akello Rose Lilly, spoke out about the alarming trend, saying,

“We are deeply troubled by the rising acts of immorality that have been exposed in recent weeks. Such behavior is not in line with the values we hold dear as a nation.”

In a joint effort to combat this moral decline, the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity, along with religious leaders, is urging all citizens to reconnect with the core principles of fearing God and cherishing the importance of family.

“Our values are fundamental in nurturing a morally upright and responsible generation. We must return to the principles that have guided us for generations.” Minister Akello stressed.

In a bid to address cases of increasing immorality, religious leaders have expressed their intention to visit and pray for the locations where these immoral acts have been prevalent.

This spiritual intervention is aimed at cleansing these places and restoring them to a state of sanctity before they are further utilised.

“Our faith teaches us the importance of redemption and cleansing. By visiting these locations and offering prayers, we hope to bring about a transformation that will lead to more virtuous behavior.” noted Rev.Canon Mwesigye.

The Ministry of Ethics and Integrity, in collaboration with religious leaders, is now calling upon all citizens to return to the core principles of fearing God and embracing the importance of family.

These emphasize, that values are essential for nurturing a morally upright and responsible generation.

This united call from both government and religious leaders underscores the urgency of addressing the moral decline within the country and reaffirms the importance of faith and family as the foundation for fostering a virtuous society.

Rev. Canon Aaron Mwesigye, Director of Ethics, emphasized the critical role of values in society

“Values serve as the bedrock of our community, shaping our behavior and character. It is essential that we instill and uphold these values to foster a just and upright society,” he stated.