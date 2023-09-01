Masaka city has been transformed into a battleground within the National Unity Platform (NUP), one that could potentially jeopardize the party’s standing in the lead-up to the 2026 general elections.

The past week has witnessed a series of intense clashes among NUP leaders, dividing them into two camps that are backed by influential senior politicians.

At the centre of this confrontation are allegedly Florence Namayanja, the Mayor of Masaka city, and Mathias Mpuuga, a Member of Parliament for Nyendo Mukungwe and the incumbent Leader of the Opposition in the parliament.

The struggle between Namayanja and Mpuuga has manifested itself as a proxy war, with each side enlisting the support of lower-level leaders to champion their cause. Notable figures in Mpuuga’s corner include Dr. Abed Bwanika, representing Kimaanya Kabonera in parliament, Juliet Kakande, the Woman MP of Masaka city, Mulindwa Micheal Nakumusana, the Mayor of Nyendo-Mukungwe city division, and Lukyamuzi Stephen, the Chairperson of Kimaanya Kabonera division.

On the opposing side, Mayor Namayanja’s allies include Tonny Ssempijja, the Speaker of Masaka city, and Alice Nanunji, who serves as the Chairperson of the building review board in Masaka city.

ADVERTISEMENT

While both factions insist that their intentions are centered around ensuring effective service delivery, a growing number of individuals in Masaka, including NUP members, perceive this as a struggle for supremacy and control over the city’s political landscape.

Dr. Abed Bwanika, a prominent figure within Mpuuga’s camp, has come forward with allegations that Mayor Namayanja is complicit in the unauthorized sale of numerous city properties, including valuable land and buildings that are the rightful assets of Masaka city. Bwanika asserts, “We cannot idly watch as city land falls into the hands of a privileged few, aided by the city council.”

In a concerted effort to challenge Mayor Namayanja’s position, leaders who oppose her have presented a list of recently transferred land titles, suggesting that valuable city assets have been acquired by individuals with ulterior motives. Among the properties allegedly affected are Masaka Children Park, segments of the Masaka Recreation ground land, and the Masaka bus terminal land.

Juliet Kakande, a key figure in Mpuuga’s camp, pledges an unwavering commitment to safeguarding city properties from further dispossession. She declares, “We are resolute in our determination to reclaim the city’s land.”

In direct contrast, Mayor Namayanja dismisses these accusations as mere political rhetoric and infighting amongst fellow leaders, driven by a desire to garner popularity among the electorate. She firmly asserts, “Given that these confrontations are politically motivated, I am fully prepared to confront anyone who seeks to challenge me.”

At the heart of this internal strife lie Mpuuga and Namayanja, both of whom hold significant roles within the National Unity Platform.

Namayanja serves as the Chief NUP Mobiliser for greater Masaka, while Mpuuga holds the position of the party’s Vice President for the Buganda region.

Internal discord within NUP’s Masaka branch has caused unease among party members, who fear that this infighting could lead to a fragmentation of the party and subsequently result in the loss of crucial elective positions.

Observers speculate that if this turmoil persists, it could create an opportune moment for rival political parties, such as the NRM, to make inroads during the 2026 general elections.

Kabogoza Emma, a disheartened NUP party member, articulates the frustration felt within the ranks: “We’ve witnessed these kinds of conflicts in other parties, and it’s disheartening to see our NUP leaders following the same path.”

Joseph Kasirye, the greater Masaka NUP registrar, offers a different perspective, framing the internal conflicts as indicative of the party’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

As the NUP grapples with these internal divisions, Masaka city’s political landscape hangs in the balance, potentially paving the way for a significant shift in the party’s electoral prospects.

The outcome of this struggle will likely shape the path that NUP charts in the lead-up to the critical 2026 elections.