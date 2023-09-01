The National Identification & Registration Authority has targeted the ongoing national primary schools music, dance and drama festival in Hoima City to preach the gospel of birth registration for national identification numbers(NIN).

The MDD competition that kicked off on August, 28 will climax on September, 3 at Duhaga Secondary School in Hoima has seen pupils from over 300 primary schools around the country showcase different talents as well as onsite registration for NINs for learners.

Under the theme #MyNINMyBirthRight,” pupils grace the stage to portray the benefits, requirements, and procedures of National Identification Number (NIN) registration.

Particularly through the captivating media of songs, poems, drama, and set pieces, the young talented performers aim to communicate the importance of NIN registration to their peers, parents, guardians and general public.

According to officials, the festival’s engaging performances provide a platform to educate the audience about the numerous advantages of NIN registration.

These include establishment of one’s identity, nationality, parentage and belonging.

A NIN is also essential for registering for the Primary Leaving Examination, obtaining government services such as passports and driving permits, and even for cases involving child protection, where NIN and birth certificates play a critical role in legal proceedings.

While officiating at the event Rosemary Kisembo, Executive Director NIRA recognized the milestones NIRA has been achieving using the MDD platform to drive NIN registration messages to children, parents and the general public.

I would like to thank and recognize the effort of everybody, right from the parish up to the national level who have allowed us to use this platform to send a message that a NIN is a birth right,” Kisembo said.

According Kisembo, NIRA is rallying communities and is using the primary schools MDD festival to provide opportunity citizens to access all NIRA services including, NIN registrations and issuance, first time registration and issuance of national IDs, ID replacement, birth registration and certification among others.

This is the second year in a row with NIRA participating the in the festival that has enabled the agency, to scale up registrations and increase it’s message reach.

According to NIRA officials, music, dance and drama provide the best effortless platform to convey any message, especially when performed by children who sing their hearts out to parents, teachers, and the public.