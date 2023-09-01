The joint security forces have revealed that they are set to commence forceful disarmament of armed Karamajong youths commonly known as ‘Karacunas’ who have not embraced the presidential amnesty through voluntary disarmament.

According to security, despite the ongoing sensitization about the presidential initiative on voluntary firearm surrender without prosecution, the success has been uneven across various districts in Karamoja sub region.

In a statement, Mike Longole the police spokeperson for Mt Moroto region noted that well as North Karamoja region including Kotido, Kaabong, Karenga, and Abim, has witnessed positive outcomes with Karamojong youth (Karacunas) voluntarily surrendering arms, the same cannot be said for the southern districts which has prompted security forces to take action.

“Moroto, Napak, Amudat, and Nakapiripirit continue to face challenges in embracing the presidential amnesty, leading to isolated incidents such as cattle thefts, notably between Pokot (Amudat) and Pian (Nabilatuk, Nakapiripirit),” he said.

For instance on Tuesday, the Karacunas raided Namoni Aloris village in Kosike Subcounty, Nabilatuk district and stole 94 goats and sheep. However, the the joint security forces managed to recover all the stolen livestock.

In response to this incident, the police Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) conducted an inteligence led operation to retrieve arms from armed criminals in Alakas Amudat district and Nakabaat in Moroto district areas.

Longole said that the operation proved successful resulting in the recovery of three firearms with five rounds of live ammunition.

“These firearms were forcefully retrieved from unidentified warriors following a cordon and search operation in Nakabat village, Rupa Subcounty, Moroto district,” he said.

Additionally, an SMG rifle with registration number 11253 and 5 rounds was forcefully recovered from Tingaz village in Alakas, Amudat district.

“While security forces remain committed to ensuring peace throughout Karamoja, we appeal to Karacunas in the southern region to embrace the presidential amnesty fully by voluntarily surrendering firearms to the government without fear of prosecution,” he added.