Birungyi, Barata and Associates (BBA), a Ugandan tax advisory and tax law firm has been named among Uganda’s top 12 tax law firms and consultancies in the 2024 edition of ITR World Tax⏤ a comprehensive guide to the world’s leading tax firms.

The firm is also the only firm in Uganda rated by the ITR World Tax 2024 as an authority on transfer pricing.

Transfer pricing, according to Investopedia.com, is “an accounting and taxation practice that allows for pricing transactions internally within businesses and between subsidiaries that operate under common control or ownership. The transfer pricing practice extends to cross-border transactions as well as domestic ones”.

ITR World Tax is published by Legal Media Group, the legal publishing arm of Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, one of Europe’s largest business and financial information companies. The guide is a key resource in assisting tax professionals in locating specialist advice on tax and related matters in given jurisdictions.

It provides rankings and profiles of the most effective tax practitioners in the world, covering more than 140 jurisdictions located on every continent. Taking into consideration that tax practitioners and the tax advisory needs of organisations occur across a wide range of disciplines, the rankings include law firms, consultancies and advisory groups.

This year’s global research involved reaching out to more than 25,000 clients and more than 4,800 practitioners for feedback. The 2024 rankings include more than 4,700 firm rankings and more than 5,000 leading practitioners in more than 140 jurisdictions.

Other firms in the ranking for tax, include PwC Uganda, BDO East Africa, KPMG East Africa, Crowe Uganda AIA, Deloitte Uganda, Destiny Consultants, ENSafrica Uganda, Ernst & Young, Ligomarc Advocates, Mazars and RSM Eastern Africa & RSM (Eastern Africa) Consulting.

Who is Birungyi, Barata and Associates?

Birungyi, Barata and Associates (BBA) was established in 2003 and has over the years grown to be recognised by local and international peers as well as international legal ranking firms such as IFLR 1000, Chambers and Partners and Global Law Experts and most recently, the ITR World Tax, among others for its excellence in Tax and Legal Services. BBA was also named by CEO East Africa Magazine in its 2023 List of Top 25 Corporate and Commercial Law Firms.

The firm’s range of solutions and areas of practice include tax, corporate & commercial, banking & finance, employment & labour, energy & natural resources, immigration, intellectual property, litigation, arbitration, conveyancing, insolvency and company secretarial services.

BBA has also carried out a number of consultancy assignments within Uganda for various ministries and government bodies, and outside Uganda for the EAC Secretariate, Trademark East Africa, GIZ, IFC, AFDB, the World Bank, Rwanda, Liberia, Nigeria and Malawi.

The firm’s broad spectrum of clients includes government, private-for-profit and not-for-profit organisations. Key sectors include banking and finance, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing, conveyancing and real estate, construction, media insurance, as well as retail and wholesale.

The firm’s cofounders, Birungyi Cephas Kagyenda and Enoch Barata, have also severally received domestic and global recognition in their various areas of practice, including CEO East Africa Magazine’s Legal75⏤ A Guide To Uganda’s Top 75 Corporate And Commercial Lawyers.

The firm’s top lawyers possess a combined tax and legal experience of over 200 years and over 14 members of staff registered as Tax Agents with the Uganda Revenue Authority.

Birungyi who heads the firm’s tax department is a consummate tax lawyer and perhaps the best tax expert in Uganda. Chambers and Partners, the global legal ranking firm, describes him as an expert who “has cultivated an impressive reputation in the Ugandan market as a very highly specialised and well-respected tax practitioner.”

Altogether Mr. Birungyi has over 35 years twofold tax experience- 20 as a taxman in government and 15 as a tax attorney in private tax practice, giving him a unique advantage over many other tax lawyers. He is arguably one of few tax attorneys in the country with such a binary experience.