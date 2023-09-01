By Richard Olwenyi and David Ijjo

A day after the retirement of the former police chief Gen. Kale Kayihura, rights activists led by the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative (FHRI) have come out to demand that the decorated Gen. answer for his personal deeds while he was in charge of the Uganda Police Force.

Using the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2012, that compels serving officers to individual answer for their sins, the Executive Director Foundation for Human Rights Initiative Livingstone Ssewanyana and the shadow minister for internal affairs Abudalla Kiwanuka want this law to be used against the retired general.

They charge that Kayihura was the brainchild of the notorious stick welding officers locally referred to as the kiboko squad who are alleged to have tortured innocent civilians.

Ssewanyana adds, “He led a partisan police force and we have all along been concerned about gross violation of human rights during his tenure. some of these evils still continue under the current leadership but we won’t let it be swept under the carpet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiwanuka describes Kayihura’s time as police boss as a reign of terror.

Kiwanuka claims that Kayihura advocated for illegal detention facilities where civilians were tortured for holding divergent political ideologies.

Yesterday, August 31, 2023 marked the end of Gen. Kale Kayihura’s 41 years of service in the forces. He hung up his boots in a colourful ceremony officiated by the commander in chief president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House Entebbe.

Kayihura joined the NRA in 1982 after he graduated from the University of London, rising in rank through the army where he held multiple ranks before he was appointed the IGP.

Kayihura allegedly formed the notorious police flying squad that arrested and tortured Muslim clerics and any other suspicious persons on allegations of terrorism.

Before retirement, Kayihura had fallen out with the army establishment and he personally faced charges of failing to protect war materials and aiding and abetting kidnap of Rwandese refugees. The army court martial dropped these charges days to his retirement.

Livingstone Ssewanyana and Abudalla Kiwanuka are now urging individuals with complaints to rise up and they will be granted legal support.

But the former Commissioner of Police Sam Omalla who worked closely with Gen Kayihura argues he was creative man of action who introduced several security programs currently being used in police.

Omalla notes, “As long as there was an issue threatening national security, he acted immediately . he was approachable leader. ”

He defiantly ends, “I will always celebrate him and I can’t wait to join him and celebrate his retirement.”