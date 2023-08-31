Uganda Baati has through the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, has taken significant strides towards advancing education and community security by donating office units to the police force’s duty free shop and the Directorate of Industrial Training in the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The donations were made on Wednesday.

According Ian Rumanyika, the head of external and corporate affairs at Uganda Baati, the donations are meant to enhance police infrastructure as well as support vocational training in the country.

“Our dedication to the development of our society goes hand in hand with our commitment to social investment. We understand the invaluable role that the police play in our community’s safety, and we recognize the importance of equipping our youth with skills for a brighter future. This initiative embodies our pledge to contribute to positive change and growth in Uganda,” Rumanyika said

Hajji Kirungi Suleiman, the Commissioner of the Uganda Police Duty Free Shop and Supermarkets, Suleiman Kirungi hailed the company for the gesture.

“Uganda Police appreciates the general management of Uganda Baati’s for their contribution. When we reached out to you for help to solve the office space challenge, you did not hesitate and we are glad that it is has come to pass. These office units will significantly contribute to serving the police officers and the community at large,”Kirungi said.

“We have been facing the problem of limited office space. Limited office space presents a significant challenge for police as we must optimize the available area to meet the needs of our workforce. Efficient space planning, flexibility, and adaptable solutions are essential to maximize productivity and create a conducive work environment.”

Dr. Byakatonda Patrick, Director of the Directorate of Industrial Training applauded Uganda Baati for its unwavering dedication to nurturing the skills of the youth and fortifying the nation’s industrial workforce.

, “This gracious donation arrives at a pivotal juncture as vocational training gains prominence as a cornerstone of national development. This shelter is the first of a kind donation we have got. We commend Uganda Baati for their visionary commitment to shaping the trajectory of vocational education and we pledge to partner with you when you start your vocational institute in Tororo,” Dr.Byakatonda noted.

According to officials, the collaboration between Uganda Baati and directorate of industrial training mirrors the shared goal of nurturing talent, promoting skill development, and driving economic growth through education.

“As Uganda Baati continues to champion vocational training, the resonance of this partnership is poised to ripple across generations, propelling Uganda’s workforce towards a more prosperous and skilled future,”Rumanyika said.