By Cindy Atieno

The third day of the UG Economic Forum witnessed an insightful discussion on the crucial role of domestic tourism in the recovery of Uganda’s hospitality sector following the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the theme “Growing Businesses in the Post-COVID Era,” experts and stakeholders deliberated on strategies to leverage the country’s rich cultural heritage and diverse attractions to rejuvenate the tourism industry.

According to Doreen Katusiime, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, the traditional perception of a tourist as a foreigner visiting designated tourist sites needs revaluation.

“If one travels out of their usual place of abode and stays for more than 24 hours, they are a tourist,” she said, adding that Uganda’s cultural heritage and natural beauty offer ample opportunities for both domestic and inbound tourism.

“Our country is rich. It is called the primate capital of the world,” Katusiime declared.

Government has prioritized tourism as a wealth creation driver, enacting policies and programs to boost both domestic and international tourism.

Tracy Akello, Ag. Manager, Business Policy at the Uganda Revenue Authority, affirmed the authority’s commitment to supporting the tourism industry.

Akello said various tax incentives have been put in place, including tax-free imports for licensed hotels and tourist vehicles, adding that a thriving tourism sector would lead to increased tax revenue, youth employment, and overall economic growth.

Joseph Barungi, General Manager of Nile Hotel International Ltd, shifted the focus to the intricacies of accommodation and service within the industry. He highlighted the potential of the oil sector but noted the dearth of accommodation facilities in oil-rich regions. Nile Hotel International aims to bridge this gap by offering a unique accommodation experience.

Barungi also raised concerns about the shortage of skilled personnel in the tourism industry and stressed the importance of having a well-trained workforce to enhance the overall hotel experience and service quality.

As the UG Economic Forum delves into various aspects of revitalizing businesses in the post-pandemic era, the spotlight on domestic tourism showcases potential to generate revenue, employment, and economic growth.