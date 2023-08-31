By Adam Mayambala

Uganda Police together with the ministries of works and transport, the ministry of health and the Uganda National Roads Authority launched the ‘Fika Salaama’ Extra operations to curb the rampant Road Traffic Crashes claiming lives of Ugandans with the reports from police indicating that on average 12 people die every day.

The authorities have made strides to curb road accidents with the likes of Fika Salaama in place, others that faded away like speed governors that were introduced in 2004 to limit speed especially of trucks and buses and all this seems like treating a symptom and not the disease

One of the many interventions to be rolled out by Police in the Fika Salaama Extra is the sensitization on road safety to promote road user behaviors or discipline through conducting physical engagements from bus terminals, the media, taxi parks, markets, schools, churches, mosques and boda boda stages, this only proves one point and that is the lack of proper training and you may agree that your as good as those who trained you.

Many of road users in Uganda have got little or no training about road usage whereas they learn how to operate a vehicle or a motorcycle, many learn to drive and ride from the unlicensed colleagues and friends and these actually make it to the road and carry passengers. There is no watch and gate keeper over this because Uganda is a country where systems are on vacation

ADVERTISEMENT

You can acquire a driving permit without knowing how to drive, no medical tests and yes many of us are out there driving

In 2021 on my birthday, I was given a company car as a gift by my boss as I took cake to him in the boardroom, I arrived at a perfect time in a perfect moment. They were liaising on how to solve transport challenges from colleagues that resided the same area as I and when I arrived to serve cake my boss then asked me, “Adam, do you know how to drive?”

My answer was yes but honestly, I had only sat in the driver’s seat when the car is stationary. He told me ‘Nkuwadde emotoka.’

For a second, I froze.

But everything moved so fast. My boss’s personal assistant asked me to attach a driving licence to the car and we would be good to go. From this point I knew I needed a driving permit;

I called a friend whow is a driver that gave me a number of someone that could help me quicken the process. I paid this guy I met at Nakawa shillings 500,000 and within a week I had the permit.

He called to go to Kyambogo to take photos and register my fingerprint and days later picked the permit without ever taking a driving lesson.

There are many of such drivers on the road with little training, many are learning how to drive on Youtube, from untrained friends who own cars and later have permits.

Without going to a proper school, there is no way you can appreciate the discipline and ethics on the road.

This is why we need to worry, how are the road users trained?

Imagine a medical doctor who has not studied, imagine a half-baked pilot, how do these middle men get access? Get medically and IOV signed forms? the lack of proper training is the disease of all this we see before I forget, I am a victim of a road traffic accident and actually have metal roads fixed inside me that are helping my femur bone heal.

The government needs to act or more Ugandans are going to die at the hands of untrained taxi and bus drivers.